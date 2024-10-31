AGL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.27%)
Oct 31, 2024

Police Executive Board holds meeting at CPO

Recorder Report Published 31 Oct, 2024 06:18am

LAHORE: A meeting of the Police Executive Board was held at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Additional IGs, MD of the Safe Cities Authority, heads of all departments and field units, DIGs, and other officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, discussions took place on Punjab Police welfare fund reforms, medical financial assistance, scholarships, death in service claims, awards and compensation, PHP welfare rules, SPU, and prosecution, among other matters. Officers presented suggestions, proposals and observations regarding the agenda and discussed issues.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that supervisory officers should effectively manage administrative matters and complete developmental projects within the specified timeline. IG directed that officer’s suggestions and proposals be upgraded and presented in the next meeting, while regular meetings of the executive board should be held for decision-making on important matters.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Punjab police CPO IGP Usman Anwar Police Executive Board

