‘Swedish investors willing to invest in Punjab’

LAHORE: “Swedish investors are welcome to invest in Punjab without fear of risk,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with the Swedish Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Alexandra Berg von Linde.

During the meeting, prospects of possible avenues of developing mutual relations in the fields of education, health, IT, agriculture, trade and environment came under discussion.

The CM said, ”There is a special focus on agriculture and supporting the farmers. There is a favourable environment for investment in Punjab.”

The Swedish ambassador appreciated initiatives of the Punjab government for protecting minorities’ and women's rights. She said, "Recent initiatives of the Punjab Government for investors are commendable. Swedish investors are willing to invest in Punjab.”

Honorary Consul General of Sweden Syed Haider Ali and other relevant officers were also present in the meeting.

Moreover, the CM in her message on Republic Day of Turkiye, said, “I congratulate people of Turkiye on their Republic Day. I sincerely pray for the development and prosperity of Turkish people. We join their joy on the Republic Day of Turkiye.”

The CM said, ”Relations between Pakistan and Turkiye are based on fraternity and brotherhood. Our relations are not just relations between two countries but of the two great nations. Under the leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkiye has crossed many milestones of development. Cultural, commercial and tourism links between the two countries are bringing their people closer.”

