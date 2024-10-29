AGL 36.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.56%)
AIRLINK 127.34 Decreased By ▼ -5.67 (-4.26%)
BOP 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.72%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DCL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.31%)
DFML 43.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
DGKC 88.42 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.1%)
FCCL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.27%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.1%)
FFL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HUBC 104.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.61%)
HUMNL 13.79 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
KOSM 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.77%)
NBP 67.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.12%)
OGDC 174.76 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.37%)
PAEL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
PIBTL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.7%)
PPL 139.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.25%)
PRL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.73%)
PTC 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
SEARL 72.30 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.32%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.35%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
TRG 50.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.87%)
UNITY 26.86 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.03%)
BR100 9,710 Increased By 74.4 (0.77%)
BR30 28,897 Increased By 277.4 (0.97%)
KSE100 91,103 Increased By 907.7 (1.01%)
KSE30 28,649 Increased By 221.6 (0.78%)
Oct 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Oct, 2024 08:28am
  • Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • South Africa files ‘evidence’ of ‘genocide’ by Israel in ICJ case

Read here for details.

  • NA Speaker Sadiq clarifies comments, says he has ‘huge respect’ for courts

Read here for details.

  • Pakistani companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows polio eradication from Pakistan as toll reaches 41 in 2024

Read here for details.

  • Moscow wants to strengthen bilateral relations, Russian Speaker tells Gillani

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz to attend Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia on October 29-30: FO

Read here for details.

  • FFC makes Rs22.6bn profit in 3QCY24, but holds off on dividend amid merger plans

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor Company’s profit up 58% at Rs5.09bn in 1QFY25

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Wide potential of cooperation between Russia, Pakistan in various fields: PM Shehbaz

Buying spree at PSX pushes KSE-100 above 91,000 level

Biden administration to respond to Congressmen’s letter about Imran ‘in due course’: US State Dept

PM Shehbaz leaves for Saudi Arabia to attend 8th Edition of Future Investment Initiative

Q1 profits, dividends’ repatriation surges 85pc

DP World exploring investment opportunities

Challenges to export sector: Minister concerned about slow progress of some depts

NA informed: 93 IPPs with 22,671MW capacity operating

Nepra says ‘no’ to economic load management

Read more stories