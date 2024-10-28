Pakistani companies participate in Beauty World Middle East 2024

The three-day Beauty World Middle East trade show opened its doors in Dubai on Monday, with 16 exhibitors from Pakistan participating under the patronage of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) this year, a statement said.

A premier platform for professionals in the beauty industry to engage and explore global trends, the Beauty World Middle East is hosting over 1,800 exhibitors from 60 countries.

According to details, Pakistani companies are showcasing diverse range of products in Zabeel Hall 2, in various categories including hair, cosmetics & skincare, fragrance compounds & perfumery, machinery and personal care & hygiene.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) visited the Pakistan pavilion and lauded the exhibitors for introducing “innovative and high-quality products to the GCC region”.

“The participation of Pakistani companies at Beauty World Middle East 2024 marks an important step in promoting Pakistan’s beauty and personal care products on a global scale,” Tirmizi was quoted as saying in the statement from the Consulate General of Pakistan, Dubai.

Earlier, H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, inaugurated the Pakistan pavilion in the exhibition.

He emphasised that the event allows Pakistani businessmen to present competitive products to a global market, promoting exports and attracting international investment.

In 2023, a total of 36 exhibitors from Pakistan showcased their products at the fair.

TDAP’s facilitation includes subsidised stalls, enabling Pakistani exhibitors to leverage the high-profile platform for international outreach.

The show will continue till October 30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.