PM Shehbaz to attend Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia on October 29-30: FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will undertake an official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend the 8th Edition of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) being held in Riyadh from October 29 to 30, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Monday.

During the visit, the prime minister is expected to hold important bilateral talks with the Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Mohammed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials.

“The two sides will discuss economic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and explore bilateral cooperation in the economic, energy, and defence domains,” the FO said.

PM Shehbaz is also expected to engage with participating leaders and entrepreneurs at the FII 8th Edition Conference.

The Future Investment Initiative serves as an important platform for countries to showcase their economic strength, draw foreign investments, and engage in dialogue to shape a sustainable future, the FO statement read.

“This year’s FII is themed “Infinite Horizons: Investing Today, Shaping Tomorrow” and will focus on global investments aimed at addressing major issues such as Artificial Intelligence, robotics, education, energy, space, finance, healthcare, and sustainability.”

During the visit, PM Shehbaz will be accompanied by key cabinet ministers, according to the foreign office.

Earlier this month, a high-level delegation of Saudi investors, led by Minister of Investment Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, arrived in Pakistan on a three-day visit.

During their visit, the two sides signed 27 memorandum of understandings (MoUs) valuing $2.2 billion in various sectors including industry, agriculture, information technology, food, education, mine & minerals, health, petroleum, energy, and other areas of mutual cooperation.