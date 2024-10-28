Oct 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Moscow wants to strengthen bilateral relations, Russian Speaker tells Gillani

  • Two sides discuss diplomatic, economic, and commercial relations
BR Web Desk Published October 28, 2024 Updated October 28, 2024 07:05pm

Valentina Matviyenko, the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly, said Monday that Russia will increase bilateral cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields, including trade, investment, and diplomacy.

She made the remarks during her meeting with Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani today in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed in detail, the issues related to the promotion of diplomatic, economic, commercial, and parliamentary relations between the two countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani said Valentina Matviyenko’s visit to Pakistan will give a new boost to ties between the two countries and will promote regional peace, development, and prosperity.

He appreciated Russia’s support to Pakistan for improvements in infrastructural development and the oil and gas sectors of Pakistan.

The Senate chairman said the promotion of parliamentary relations is need of the hour and a Pakistan-Russia friendship group has already been formed in the Senate of Pakistan.

He underscored the need to find new opportunities to promote investment in various sectors, including further increasing the current trade volume between the two countries.

Gillani said Pakistan is committed to promoting communications for regional peace.

Meanwhile, Matviyenko said Russia highly values its relations with Pakistan.

She said the promotion of parliamentary relations would not only augment trade and investment between the two countries but also help bring the two peoples closer.

