PM Shehbaz vows polio eradication from Pakistan as toll reaches 41 in 2024

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday reiterated the government’s commitment to eradicating polio from Pakistan amid a surge in active cases in the country this year.

““We will not rest until polio is permanently eradicated,” the prime minister remarked while chairing a polio eradication meeting in Islamabad, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The development comes amid Pakistan sees a surge in polio cases in 2024.

According to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, the country has so far recorded 41 wild poliovirus (WPV) polio cases. The figure was also confirmed by the PMO statement on Monday.

“Out of the 41, 25 cases have inadequate routine immunisation,” the PMO said.

Pakistan reported 6 WPV polio cases in 2023, 20 in 2022, and only 1 in 2021.

In 2024, Killa Abdullah District in Balochistan is leading the chart with 6 polio cases so far.

Mobile population to be geotagged in anti-polio drive

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries in the world where the spread of polio has never been stopped.

During the meeting on Monday, the prime minister directed the relevant officials to visit polio-affected areas during ongoing anti-polio campaign.

He also directed a third-party audit of the polio eradication campaign, while emphasising the need for a comprehensive strategy to address immunity gaps.

It was briefed in the meeting that areas with higher rates of child polio vaccination had lower polio spread.

Pakistan launches fresh polio vaccination campaign

PM Shehbaz launched countrywide anti-polio campaign to ensure complete eradication of polio from the country.

From October 28 to Nov 3, more than 45 million children will be administered polio vaccine, as per the details.

This is Pakistan’s third nationwide campaign this year, launched “in response to the alarming increase in polio cases”, a statement from the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme on Sunday said.

“With the virus now present in 71 districts [of Pakistan], the risk to every child is real,” Ayesha Raza Farooq, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Our polio workers will reach every corner of Pakistan, delivering the vaccine and securing a healthier future for our children,” she said.