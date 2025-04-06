Russia says it downs 11 Ukrainian drones overnight

Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Drones were destroyed over the Kursk and Belgorod border regions and over the southern Russian Rostov region, the ministry said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian drones strike industrial facility in Russia’s Mordovia, governor says

Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, said earlier in a Telegram post that there were no injuries reported in the attack, but there were reports of drone debris falling on administrative buildings in one of the region’s districts.