Russia says it downs 11 Ukrainian drones overnight

Reuters Published 06 Apr, 2025 10:39am

Russian air defence units intercepted and destroyed 11 Ukrainian drones overnight, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Drones were destroyed over the Kursk and Belgorod border regions and over the southern Russian Rostov region, the ministry said in a post on Telegram.

Ukrainian drones strike industrial facility in Russia’s Mordovia, governor says

Yuri Slyusar, acting governor of the Rostov region, said earlier in a Telegram post that there were no injuries reported in the attack, but there were reports of drone debris falling on administrative buildings in one of the region’s districts.

Russia Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Russian missile strike Kursk region Russian drone strikes Russian ballistic missile strike

