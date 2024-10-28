Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Aurangzeb optimistic about swift finalisation of ADB’s Country Partnership Framework

Read here for details.

Four terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Read here for details.

Rizwan confirmed as Pakistan white-ball captain, Salman Agha vice-captain

Read here for details.

NDMA dispatches relief consignments for Gaza, Lebanon

Read here for details.

President, PM reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Kashmiri people

Read here for details.

In response to Israeli strikes, Iran says it is ‘entitled’ to defend itself

Read here for details.

Pakistan’s IPO market sees strong revival in 2024 with Rs8bn raised on PSX so far

Read here for details.

Pakistan stands with Iran and neighbours, says PM after ‘Israeli aggression’

Read here for details.