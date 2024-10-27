Rizwan confirmed as Pakistan white-ball captain, Salman Agha vice-captain

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday confirmed wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan’s white-ball captain, and Salman Ali Agha as the vice-captain for the ODI and T20I tours of Australia and Zimbabwe from November 4 to December 5.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi announced this during a press conference in Lahore. He was flanked by Chief Selector Aaqib Javed, Mohammad Rizwan, and Salman Ali Agha.

Naqvi said Salman will lead the T20I side in Zimbabwe as Rizwan is rested under a workload management plan.

“I want to congratulate Rizwan on his appointment as Pakistan’s white-ball captain,” Naqvi said.

Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi back in Pakistan squad for Australia tour

“I am confident that his leadership qualities, underpinned by his deep commitment and passion for the game, will help shape this talented team into a consistently successful unit.”

The 32-year-old Rizwan, who made his white-ball debut in 2015, has played 74 ODIs and 102 T20Is to date scoring 5,401 runs with four centuries and accounting for 143 dismissals behind the stumps.

As he leads the team in the opening ODI against Australia in Melbourne on 4 November, Rizwan will become Pakistan’s 31st captain. For the first T20I in Brisbane on November 14, he will be the 12th to captain Pakistan in the format.

Earlier, the PCB also announced the return of Babar Azam, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi as the selectors announced Pakistan’s squads for the ODI and T20I tours of Australia and Zimbabwe.

The trio was dropped from the last two Tests against England.

However, selectors said Babar and Shaheen will be rested for the limited-overs matches in the Zimbabwe tour later next month.

Squads for Australia

ODI SQUAD: Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi

T20I SQUAD: Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Omair Bin Yousuf, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Usman Khan

Squads for Zimbabwe

ODI: Aamer Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha, Shahnawaz Dahani, Tayyab Tahir

T20I: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah, Jahandad Khan, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan