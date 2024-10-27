NDMA dispatches relief consignments for Gaza, Lebanon

National Disaster Management Authority has increased humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon on the orders of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In support of the people of Gaza and Lebanon, the NDMAGaza Sunday sent humanitarian relief aid consignments carrying 100 tons each of winterized tents and blankets from Islamabad to Amman and Beirut, respectively.

The send-off ceremony held at Islamabad International Airport was attended by Members of Parliament, Palestinian Ambassador to Pakistan Zuhair M. H. Darzaid, Lebanese Ambassador to Pakistan Ghassan Khatib, and representatives from NDMA, Foreign Office, and Armed Forces.

On the occasion, the Parliamentarians reaffirmed the government’s commitment to support their Lebanese and Palestinian brethren in distress.

UN decries ‘worst restrictions’ on Gaza aid

In total 1,598 tons of relief items have been dispatched so far to war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

Ambassadors of Palestine and Lebanon extended profound gratitude to the Government and people of Pakistan for their unwavering humanitarian assistance during our times of need.

The Palestinian Ambassador remarked that the generosity and compassion demonstrated by Pakistan serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to our shared commitment to peace and justice for the people of Gaza.

The Lebanese Ambassador highlighted that the humanitarian assistance from Pakistan has been instrumental in providing much-needed relief items among war-affected people.

War has knocked Gaza back to the 1950s, UNDP says

Earlier, the NDMA dispatched the 14th consignment of aid from Karachi for the war-affected people of Gaza and Lebanon.

The shipment comprised approximately 17 tons of supplies, including tents, food tins, dry milk, clothes, and hygiene kits.

Minister for Maritimes Affairs Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh who was present on the occasion, emphasized the urgent need to provide relief to the war-affected populations of Palestine and Lebanon.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to support the Palestinian and Lebanese brethren in distress.

Earlier, Pakistan sent 11 aid consignments to Gaza and Palestine, and this marked the third shipment to Lebanon, with a total volume of 1,398 tons.

On the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif a special account titled the ‘Prime Minister’s Relief Fund for Gaza and Lebanon’, has also been established for collection of donations from the public to aid their brothers and sisters in Gaza and Lebanon who are facing war emergencies.