In response to Israeli strikes, Iran says it is ‘entitled’ to defend itself

Iran’s Foreign Ministry declared on Saturday that the country is “entitled and obliged to defend itself” against the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

Iran’s official IRNA news agency quoted the Foreign Ministry as saying that Iran is entitled to defend itself against Israeli aggression under its inherent right to legitimate defense, which is also enshrined in UN Charter Article 51.

Pakistan stands with Iran and neighbours, says PM after ‘Israeli aggression’

The Iranian army said two soldiers were killed in Israeli air strikes on military installations, according to a statement carried by state television.

“The army of the Islamic Republic of Iran lost two of its fighters during the night when they faced projectiles from the criminal Zionist regime in defence of its territory,” the statement said.

Iranian air defense command announced on Saturday that Israeli airstrikes on military centers in Tehran, the western province of Ilam, and the southwest province of Khuzestan were intercepted and successfully countered.

According to a report by the news agency, the air defence system intercepted and countered these attacks.

“The Zionist regime’s continued occupation, illegal actions, and crimes—particularly the genocide of the Palestinian people and aggression against Lebanon, sustained by the comprehensive support of the United States and other Western countries—are the primary causes of tension and insecurity in the region,” the statement added.

Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli strikes on Iran

The Middle East has been on edge in anticipation of Israeli retaliation for a ballistic missile barrage carried out by Iran on October 1, in which around 200 ballistic missiles were fired at Israel, Iran’s second direct attack on Israel in six months.

“In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel – right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran,” the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement.

Meanwhile, in its statement, Pakistan said that Israel bears full responsibility for the current cycle of escalation and expansion of the conflict.

The press release called on the world to play its role in restoring regional peace and security.