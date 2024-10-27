Four terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IBOs: ISPR

Security forces on Sunday killed four terrorists and injured three in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an operation in the North Waziristan District where two Khawarij were neutralized.

“In another operation in Khyber District, own troops effectively engaged the khawarij location and resultantly two khawarij were killed, while three got injured,” the ISPR said.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed khawarij, who “remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as the innocent civilians”, according to the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that sanitisation operations were underway to “eliminate any other khariji found in the area”.

“[The] security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR stated.

An annual security report from the Centre for Research and Security Studies reveals that Pakistan experienced a troubling rise in violence in 2023, with 1,524 fatalities and 1,463 injuries resulting from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations. This marks the highest number of violence-related deaths in six years.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan emerged as the main hotspots for violence, accounting for over 90% of all fatalities and 84% of the recorded attacks, which included both terrorist incidents and operations by security forces.

Last month, at least three policemen were injured in a roadside blast in Bajaur.

In July, former Senator Hidayat Ullah from the tribal district of Bajaur and three others were killed when their vehicle was targeted with a remote-controlled explosive device in Dama Dola locality of their home district.

PM commends forces for conducting successful operations against terrorism

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended the officers and soldiers of the security forces for the successful operation against extremist elements in the Waziristan and Khyber districts.

Demonstrating exceptional professionalism, courage, and bravery, security forces eliminated four militants involved in terrorist activities, including a key leader of the extremist group, said the Prime Minister.

The premier also reiterated that the fight against terrorism will continue until this menace is completely eradicated from the country.

“The entire nation stands united with the Pakistani armed forces in this battle,” he added.