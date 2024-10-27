AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
Zain resigns as SIC deputy parliamentary leader

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 27 Oct, 2024 02:44am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zain Qureshi, the son of jailed party vice chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, resigned on Saturday as the deputy parliamentary leader of PTI-baked Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) in National Assembly.

Qureshi decided to relinquish his post after he received a show-cause notice for his disappearance during the voting on disputed 26th constitutional amendment when scores of party MPs were allegedly being coerced to vote for the bill by the incumbent regime.

Expressing his thoughts, Qureshi said: “I have submitted my response after the party sent me the show-cause notice.”

26th Constitutional Amendment Bill: Govt accused of offering massive amounts of money to PTI MPs

He said: “I have relinquished the post of the deputy parliamentary leader considering the sentiments of the party.” I was, am, and will be the stalwart of my party, PTI founder and father, he said.

Earlier, the PTI issued the show-cause notice to Qureshi and others, citing party rules’ violation.

PTI stalwart Firdous Shamim Naqvi issued the show-cause notice to Qureshi, Riaz Fatyana, Aslam Ghumman and Miqdad Ali Khan.

“Why had the contact been deliberately cut off,” asked the notice.

“The mentioned leaders will have to submit responses on the show-cause notice within seven days. The party’s membership will be relinquished if a satisfactory response is not given,” it added.

