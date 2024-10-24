AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM Shehbaz urges FBR to use technology to improve revenue collection

  • Premier seeks roadmap for reconstruction of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited
BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 10:10pm

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the use of modern technology was essential to bring improvement in the country’s tax and revenue system.

He remarks came as he chaired a meeting on the progress of reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz directed the FBR to make full use of technology to improve revenue collection.

PM Shehbaz emphasised the need to make the system for preventing smuggling in the country more effective.

He also sought a roadmap for the reconstruction of the Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), the PMO said.

Last month, the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) approved the reconstitution of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the PRAL.

“The meeting considered the recommendation of five majority independent directors and four ex-officio members by the Board Nominations Committee as per Section (1) of Section 10 of the Enterprises (Governance and Operations) Act, 2023,” read the statement from Finance Division then.

It is pertinent to mention that PRAL, established in 1994, is responsible for providing technology-driven solutions to the FBR, playing a vital role in automating the country’s tax collection system.

In the meeting on Thursday, the prime minister said a taxpayer-friendly environment should be provided within FBR, as he directed the relevant officials to ensure timely completion of reforms in the board.

FBR faces shortfall in first quarter of FY25

Despite taxation measures of Rs1,800 billion in the budget (2024-25), the FBR suffered a massive shortfall of over and above Rs87 billion during the first quarter (July-September) 2024-25.

The FBR collected Rs2,452 billion against the assigned target of Rs2,539 billion set for the first quarter of current fiscal year.

However, the board achieved the monthly target of Rs985 billion set for September, 2024 by collecting net revenue of Rs996 billion during the month.

According to the list of retailers compiled by the FBR till October 17, 2024, the FBR has integrated 160 big retailers with the Point of Sales (POS) system during October, taking the total number of registered Tier-I retailers to 9,290.

The board also extended the deadline for filing the income tax returns further till October 31, 2024.

Federal Board of Revenue FBR Sales Tax taxpayers income tax taxation system PM Shehbaz Sharif Broadening tax base filing Income Tax Returns income tax return filers tax policies fbr members Non tax filers

Comments

200 characters

PM Shehbaz urges FBR to use technology to improve revenue collection

Pakistan aims to privatise flag carrier PIA in November: finance minister

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 settles near 89,000 mark

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.04bn

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about 26th constitutional amendment

Israel to send negotiators to new Gaza truce talks

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail on bail

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Read more stories