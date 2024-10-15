FBR extends deadline for filing tax returns till October 31

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Monday extended the deadline for filing the income tax returns further till October 31, 2024.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of income tax return for tax year 2024, for the persons who were required to file their returns by September 30, 2024 and was extended up to October 14, 2024 vide circular No.2 of 2024-25 dated September 30, 2024, is further extended to October 31, 2024,” a late-night notification from the FBR read.

Earlier, the FBR had extended the deadline for filing tax returns till October 14 from previously September 30 on the “requests from various trade bodies, tax bar associations, and general public”.

Pakistan is currently facing a tax gap of Rs3.4 trillion accounted for by tax evasion and tax fraud, according to a study conducted by the FBR.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb along with Minister of State for Revenue and Chairman FBR conducted last week a press conference to brief about the study regarding sales tax evasion across different sectors of the economy, labelling the impending crackdown on tax evasion as a “war against tax fraud”.