Oct 24, 2024
Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

APP Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 08:57am

WASHINGTON DC: Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb attended the meeting of the Managing Director of the IMF with Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors, and Heads of Regional Financial Institutions of the MENAP region.

In his intervention, he emphasised the need for the IMF to embed social protection measures in its lending frameworks.

The Finance Minister urged the Fund to focus on enhancing climate resilience financing and to continue expanding debt relief and concessional financing mechanisms to support vulnerable nations.

IMF concerned at low investment in social sector

He welcomed the incorporation of emerging challenges such as climate-related risks, domestic public debt, and complex debt restructuring scenarios in the review of the Low-Income Countries Debt Sustainability Framework (LIC-DSF).

