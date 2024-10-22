AGL 38.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
AIRLINK 137.35 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.34%)
BOP 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.42%)
DGKC 81.49 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
FCCL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.7%)
FFBL 56.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.37%)
FFL 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.85%)
HUBC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.94%)
HUMNL 14.49 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.72%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.8%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.27%)
NBP 69.80 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.05%)
OGDC 167.90 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.78%)
PAEL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.56%)
PIBTL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.55%)
PPL 130.75 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (1.07%)
PRL 23.96 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.23%)
PTC 15.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.88%)
SEARL 60.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.44%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.14%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.53 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.12%)
TRG 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
UNITY 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.38%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,264 Increased By 63.5 (0.69%)
BR30 27,892 Increased By 331.2 (1.2%)
KSE100 86,751 Increased By 693.4 (0.81%)
KSE30 27,265 Increased By 220.4 (0.81%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares set to open flat

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 09:55am

Indian shares are set to open flat on Tuesday, with lacklustre earnings and sustained foreign selling weighing on markets, while caution over the Middle East conflict dragged global equities lower.

The Gift Nifty was trading at 24,815 as of 08:03 a.m. IST, indicating that the benchmark Nifty 50 will open near its Monday’s close of 24,781.1.

Foreign outflows from Indian equities continued for the 16th consecutive session on Monday, as investors redirected funds from India to China on the recently-announced stimulus measures and relatively cheaper valuations.

Foreign institutional investors have sold about $10 billion worth of Indian stocks so far in October, surpassing the previous record monthly outflow of $8.35 billion in March 2020, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The benchmarks settled lower on Monday, as dull earnings and another bout of profit booking overpowered a post-results rally in top private lender HDFC Bank.

After rising about 15% in the last four months on policy continuity and macroeconomic stability, the Nifty 50 witnessed selling pressure this month, shedding about 5.7% since hitting a record high on Sept. 27.

Asian markets opened lower on the day with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index dropping 0.4%.

Indian shares rebound after 3-day slump

Wall Street equities logged losses overnight as caution loomed on rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

While markets remained largely risk-averse due to uncertainty over US presidential elections and demand recovery in China, safe haven asset gold hit record highs.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares set to open flat

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

PSX extends gains, KSE-100 surges nearly 750 points

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Development projects: Ministries told to take MPD&SI’s input on any litigation

Oil prices dip as geopolitical risks stabilise, China demand weighs

CJP’s appointment: Special Parliamentary body constituted

Summoned for probe in 2nd phase: IPPs agitating over non-payment

Jurisdiction: Now questions will arise every day: Justice Shah

Pacts deadline looms: Refineries’ upgrade plans hit snags

40pc Pak population will become urban by 2030: ADB

Read more stories