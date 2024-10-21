Indian shares rebound after 3-day slump

BENGALURU: Indian shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday as gains in Axis Bank lifted heavyweight financials, although foreign fund outflows dragged down the benchmarks to a third weekly loss.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.42% higher to 24,854.05 points as of 3:30 p.m. IST, after hitting a two-month low earlier in the session, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.27% to 81,224.75.

The benchmarks were down 0.44% and 0.19%, respectively, for the third consecutive week, due to largely disappointing corporate earnings and foreign investors exiting the Indian market.

On the day, however, Axis Bank rose 5.7% after topping quarterly profit expectations.