KDP leads in Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election results

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024

SULAIMANIYA: The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) has emerged as the leading party in the long-awaited Iraqi Kurdish parliamentary election, securing 809,197 votes, according to preliminary results released by Iraq’s electoral commission.

Turnout among registered voters was reported at 72%, the commission added during a press conference. Election commission officials said the final results would be announced after some complaints were reviewed, but gave no further details.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), KDP’s historic rival and junior coalition partner in government, currently stands in second place with 408,141 votes, while the largest Kurdish opposition party, New Generation, trails in third with 290,991 votes.

Regional parliamentary elections took place amid an economic crisis exacerbated by a halt in oil exports, a vital revenue source for the region.

Oil flows through the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) pipeline were suspended by Turkey in March 2023, following an International Chamber of Commerce ruling that ordered Turkey to pay Baghdad $1.5 billion for unauthorised exports by the KRG.

This disruption has intensified economic challenges, leading to delayed salary payments for public sector workers and cuts in essential public services. Originally slated for 2022, the elections faced multiple postponements due to disputes between the KDP and PUK.

