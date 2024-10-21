Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Published 21 Oct, 2024 04:03pm
Recorder headlines: October 21, 2024 (4pm)

President Asif Ali Zardari gives assent to 26th Constitutional Amendment

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index crosses 86,000 level amid positive indicators

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24

Oil prices regain some ground after 7% loss last week

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

Retailer Carrefour reviewing work practices at Saudi partner after Amnesty raises concerns

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

