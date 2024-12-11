AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 278.17 against greenback in inter-bank market
Published December 11, 2024

The Pakistani rupee saw a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At close, the currency settled at 278.17 for a loss of Re0.12 against the greenback.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 278.05, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar traded close to a two-week high versus the yen on Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated reading of US inflation that could provide clues on the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Investors will also watch headlines from China’s closed-door Central Economic Work Conference, which runs this week.

The anitipodean currencies got a boost at the start of the week after Beijing pledged more fiscal and monetary support for the economy next year, although that was overshadowed by Tuesday’s Reserve Bank of Australia dovish statement. RBA Deputy Governor Andrew Hauser is due to speak later on Wednesday.

The dollar eased 0.12% to 151.80 yen as of 0045 GMT, but remained close to the overnight peak of 152.18 yen, its strongest level since Nov. 27.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen and five other major peers, was steady at 106.36, after rising to a one-week high of 106.63 in the previous session.

Traders currently assign 85% odds to a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed on Dec. 18.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Wednesday, with market participants expecting demand to rise in China, the world’s largest crude importer, after Beijing announced it would relax monetary policy to try to stimulate economic growth.

Brent crude futures gained 24 cents, or 0.3%, to $72.43 a barrel by 0730 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $68.83.

