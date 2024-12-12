AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

  • WhatsApp, Meta's messaging application, also down for users in many countries
Reuters Published 12 Dec, 2024 12:15am

Meta’s Facebook and Instagram were down for thousands of users across the United States on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 105,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Facebook and over 70,000 with Instagram, in an outage that started around 12:50 p.m. ET.

WhatsApp, Meta’s messaging application, was also down for more than 12,000 users, according to Downdetector.com.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Across the globe: thousands of users report Facebook, Instagram outage

Some Facebook and Instagram users posted on rival platform X that they were encountering an error that said “something went wrong” and that Meta was working to get it fixed.

Hundreds of thousands of Facebook and Instagram users were impacted globally for more than two hours early this year by an outage that was caused by a technical issue.

The platforms faced another outage in October, when services were largely restored within an hour.

facebook whatsapp Instagram Meta

Comments

200 characters

Facebook, Instagram down for thousands of users, Downdetector shows

D-Chowk protest: PTI’s Gohar demands probe into alleged deaths

ADB approves $330mn financing to bolster Pakistan’s social protection programmes

ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

FIFA confirms Saudi Arabia as 2034 World Cup host

Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

Pakistan’s business confidence improves, but investment outlook dims: survey

Stocks stage strong recovery, KSE-100 settles at fresh record high

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Read more stories