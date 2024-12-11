AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 187.98 Increased By ▲ 9.91 (5.57%)
BOP 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.45%)
DCL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
DFML 41.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 107.91 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (0.95%)
FCCL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
FFBL 82.02 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.76%)
HUBC 119.46 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
KEL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (8.29%)
KOSM 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 49.47 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.85%)
NBP 73.66 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 204.85 Increased By ▲ 11.09 (5.72%)
PAEL 33.56 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
PPL 185.41 Increased By ▲ 11.34 (6.51%)
PRL 33.61 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (3.1%)
PTC 27.39 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (8.39%)
SEARL 119.82 Decreased By ▼ -5.14 (-4.11%)
TELE 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.87%)
TOMCL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
TPLP 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.42%)
TREET 20.26 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (9.99%)
TRG 60.78 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.48%)
UNITY 37.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.58%)
WTL 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
BR100 11,772 Increased By 249.2 (2.16%)
BR30 36,584 Increased By 1034.2 (2.91%)
KSE100 110,810 Increased By 1913.6 (1.76%)
KSE30 34,429 Increased By 620.5 (1.84%)
Dec 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

D-Chowk protest: PTI’s Gohar demands probe into alleged deaths

BR Web Desk Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 06:33pm
In NA session, PTI’s Gohar demands probe into protesters’ alleged deaths

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Gohar Ali Khan called on the government on Wednesday to open an investigation into alleged deaths of the party’s protesters at a protest in the capital last month. He threatened more protests if the parliament-supervised investigation wasn’t proceeded.

The remarks of Gohar come after National Assembly Opposition Leader Omar Ayub called for a judicial inquiry into the matter, accusing Sharif of issuing a “kill order” and alleging that the security forces used lethal weapons provided by NATO to fight terrorism.

No protester killed during LEAs operation against PTI sit-in: interior ministry

Last week, the Ministry of Interior said no death had been reported among protesters during a “successful operation” carried out by the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) against the PTI sit-in in Islamabad.

Thousands of PTI protesters gathered in the centre of Islamabad last month after a convoy, led by PTI founder Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, broke through several security lines to the edge of the city’s highly fortified red zone.

However, PTI called off its much-hyped protest after a sweeping midnight raid by security forces in the capital Islamabad in which hundreds of people were arrested.

In pictures: after chaos, destruction, PTI protest called off amid security crackdown

“The protest organised by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Islamabad has been peacefully resolved in the last night’s operations against the protesters. It is important to note that, as of now, no death has been reported, and the claims circulating regarding any such incidents are baseless and unverified,” the ministry statement read then.

The PTI leadership has accused government authorities of using brutal force to disperse protests.

On the NA floor today, Gohar said he would focus his speech on the “massacre in Islamabad”.

“Even if bullets have been fired, there should be the courage to answer questions, apologize, investigate, and compensate victims,” the PTI chairman demanded.

IK gives final call for anti-govt march

He claimed that the protesters in Islamabad were peaceful and did not carry weapons or use “guerilla force.”

The victims were Pakistani civilians, he said.

In a related development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) CM Gandapur claimed that the “PTI sit-in is still ongoing.”

He said the protest was a movement that would continue until Imran called it off.

“We have been targets of violence. Our party has been cracked down upon, our mandate has been stolen. Our leader is in jail, our leader’s wife was thrown in jail,” he said.

PTI claimed some deaths in the LEAs operation against the party protesters in Islamabad last night, which the interior ministry rejected.

Imran Khan Parliament House PTI chairman PTI protest Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Islamabad protest

Comments

200 characters

D-Chowk protest: PTI’s Gohar demands probe into alleged deaths

ADB approves $200mn loan to modernise Pakistan’s power distribution network

Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

Stocks stage strong recovery, KSE-100 settles at fresh record high

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Banking sector’s ADR climbs to nearly 48% as of Nov 29

MCB Bank appoints Nauman Chughtai as President & CEO

Afghanistan’s refugees minister Khalil Ur-Rahman Haqqani killed in explosion: govt source

China plans $1bn medical city in Dhabeji Special Economic Zone, says Sindh govt

Haris Rauf crowned ICC Men’s Player of the Month for November

Read more stories