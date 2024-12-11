Japan announces $3.1mn grant for polio eradication in Pakistan

The Government of Japan announced on Wednesday a new $3.1 million grant to procure essential oral vaccines as part of its continued support to polio eradication efforts in Pakistan.

Pakistan will use these funds to procure more than 20.22 million doses of vaccines to support polio campaigns in 2025.

The country has so far reported 59 polio cases this year.

Of these, 26 are from Balochistan, 16 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15 from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Islamabad.

In a statement issued today, Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme (PPEP) said the new funding is part of the continuous support from Japan to the Polio Eradication programme since 1996.

“To date, the grant and loan contribution from the Government of Japan has amounted to approximately $242.2mn to support the Polio programme in Pakistan through UNICEF,” the statement said.

“Japan has supported Pakistan to eradicate polio for nearly 30 years despite hindrance such as floods, COVID, and terrorist attacks.

“Since this year marks the 70th anniversary of Japan’s ODA to Pakistan, we would like to renew our commitment to continue to promote routine immunization including polio vaccination in Pakistan,” Charge d’ Affaires ad interim of Japan to Pakistan Shuichi Takano said.

With the current surge in polio cases in the country, the Government of Pakistan, in collaboration with its partners, is set to implement an extensive and strategic action plan in 2025 aimed at eradicating this life-threatening disease among children, the PPEP said.

“Each national immunization drive targets over 45.4 million children under the age of five, with more than 400,000 frontline workers, predominantly women, playing a crucial role in ensuring the Polio Programme’s outreach,” it added.