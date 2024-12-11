AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
Soldier martyred, seven terrorists killed in two North Waziristan IBOs: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published December 11, 2024 Updated December 11, 2024 08:37pm

Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Wednesday.

“An intelligence-based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Miran Shah, North Waziristan District on reported presence of ‘khwarij’,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

During the operation, security forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resulting in the death of four “khwarij”.

In another encounter in the general area of Spinwam, security forces successfully neutralized three more “khwarij”.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, one brave soldier, Lance Naik Muhammad Amin (age: 34 years, resident of district Faisalabad), having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat, the ISPR said.

22 terrorists killed in separate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa operations: ISPR

It stated that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Pakistan has seen an increase in militancy since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, with the Pakistani chapter of the movement carrying out attacks mostly targeting security forces.

On Tuesday, a soldier was martyred and 15 terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Zhob district.

The operation was conducted in the Sambaza area of Zhob district on December 10, on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the ISPR said.

Earlier this week, security forces killed two terrorists and apprehended another in injured condition in KP’s Dera Ismail Khan District.

