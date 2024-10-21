UAE visa rejections, hosting GITEX in Pakistan: ambassador Faisal Tirmizi breaks it down

DUBAI: Ambassador to the UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi did not mince words as he acknowledged the recent ‘visa situation’ facing Pakistanis, adding that he sees “some improvement, but not a lot” even after the amnesty scheme offered by the Gulf country ends on October 31.

His remarks came on the sidelines of GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai, where the emirate city played host to nationals from over 180 countries, according to an official press release issued after the event ended on Friday.

However, despite its global scale, hundreds of Pakistanis were left behind as visas became harder to come by. Several startup owners, IT professionals and even tourists Business Recorder reached out to said visit visas – normally a sure-shot for Pakistanis – have been rejected over the past several months with GITEX GLOBAL bringing the situation to the forefront.

(Blue-collared workers) have made this country (UAE) what it is today. But now they (UAE) have reached a different level of development. We need to export highly-skilled people. This is the kind of expertise we see here now: ambassador Tirmizi

Some travel agents, largely the go-betweens for visa issuance, also suggested that men travelling alone or without their families and under the age of 45 were especially likely to see rejection.

In the midst of rejection and job-seekers overstaying their visas, the UAE has offered a reprieve from fines and permitted people to leave without facing a ban on re-entry as part of the amnesty till October 31.

Tirmizi has several times acknowledged the state of affairs on public platforms and mentioned a ‘travel advisory’. But he also added that “this kind of rejection has never been experienced” by Pakistanis despite the country’s passport being among the weakest in the world.

“There are a host of issues. I have been blunt about it,” Tirmizi told Business Recorder as he began his reply on the visa query.

The diplomat, who joined Pakistan’s foreign service in 1993 and has seen the UAE evolve over the last few decades, also acknowledged it as his biggest challenge for the last three months.

“I have been posted here (in the UAE) before. This is my third time here. Yes, there is an issue with the Pakistani brand. We have to invest in our people. But the government alone cannot work on this. We have to collaborate with the private sector.”

Data available with Pakistan’s Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment shows that a total of 229,894 workers were registered with the UAE during 2023 but the number drops drastically to under 60,000 this year (data available till September). If this momentum continues, the yearly total will be the lowest number of Pakistani workers registered for employment in the UAE in history if one discounts the Covid years of 2020 and 2021.

At its peak, the number of Pakistani workers registered for employment in the UAE stood at a mammoth 350,522 in 2014.

But many have asked if the issue is with workers’ visas, then tourist visas should still be granted.

However, Pakistanis have long used the tourist and visit visas to come to the UAE, especially Dubai and other tourist spots, and then converted those stays to work visas.

While not entirely by the book, the UAE’s job market has had the capacity to absorb Pakistan’s ‘blue-collared and lowly-skilled’ job-seekers.

Now, the market is evolving, say experts familiar with Dubai and UAE’s evolving landscape.

Tirmizi said Pakistan has usually exported ‘blue-collared workers’ to the UAE.

“I have immense respect for them. They have made this country (UAE) what it is today. But now they’ve reached a different level of development. We need to export highly-skilled people. This is the kind of expertise we see here now.”

The UAE, especially Dubai, has fast-evolved in the last few decades with skyscrapers pivoting from just real estate investments to hosting major offices.

The emirate has added to its map a sports city, media city, business bay and just the GITEX GLOBAL event has expanded to two different venues to accommodate growing influx. In September, JP Morgan set up a private banking team in Dubai to provide wealth management services amid the region’s growing attraction for the ultra-rich.

While Tirmizi acknowledged the visa situation was partly explained by the UAE’s shift towards the next stage of its development, there were some issues that Pakistan needed to address as well.

“Please don’t bring your problems here. Our usage of social media has backfired. If you criticise foreign or internal policies, it will not be taken well, neither here, nor in Pakistan.”

However, Tirmizi also stated that there were some professional skills that Pakistani workers needed to fix.

“We have to give our people emotional intelligence, organisational skills, and teach them how to work and live in a multi-cultural, multi-religious environment, and represent their country.

“I cannot offer false promises, but I see some improvement, not a lot, after the amnesty ends on October 31.”

GITEX GLOBAL representation

The interview took place at ‘CONNEXIONS LOUNGE’ where the exhibitions halls are at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Pakistan has usually kept a small contingent of its official staff at the venue with the IT minister being the main dignitary.

However, this year, Minister of State for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja did not attend the event even though she was slated for an address on the opening day, according to the schedule posted on the GITEX website.

Tirmizi, who also normally attends GITEX but had his hands fuller than usual, said Pakistan was well-represented at one of the world’s largest tech exhibitions despite the visa issue.

“These companies (present here) are just the tip of the iceberg. We were declared the ‘tech destination’ for this GITEX. But I also strongly believe much more needs to be done.”

Tirmizi was also bullish on Pakistan’s IT sector.

“You cannot run an economy just by exporting rice, leather and spices. Pakistan has the potential and it needs to focus on exporting IT and IT-enabled services.”

Tirmizi said that he would follow up on a proposal to host GITEX in Pakistan given the country’s IT export potential and the tech event’s global reach.

“GITEX has established itself as a brand. There are different destinations for it. I will follow up on the proposal to host GITEX GLOBAL in Pakistan.”

