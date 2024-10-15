Gitex Global 2024 begins as Dubai highlights push to diversify economy

DUBAI: The 44th edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2024 — one of the world’s largest technology and startup events — commenced in Dubai, featuring over 6,500 exhibitors across 180 countries. Pakistan was well-represented with 24 companies and government entities also participating in the five-day event.

Its nature also means the event is being held at two locations — the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Harbour.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, toured GITEX on Monday as well.

Pakistan’s tech sector aims for export boost through GITEX Global in Dubai

“We have a clear vision to advance the UAE’s leadership in the global digital and technology landscape, making it the world’s most future-ready nation,” he stated, according to a statement released by the Dubai Media Office.

“GITEX GLOBAL 2024 also further accelerates the growth and innovation momentum created by our recent strategic initiatives like the ‘Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence’. As the world’s top-ranked destination for foreign direct investment in AI, Dubai is creating an environment that nurtures innovation and empowers companies to explore the vast potential of emerging technologies,” he added.

GITEX GLOBAL is also set to provide a strong boost to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the emirate’s GDP and generate an annual AED100 billion contribution from digital transformation by 2033, the press release added.

Pakistan ambassador to UAE Faisal Niaz Tirmizi visited on the opening day of the tech conference in Dubai and cited how “GITEX is an excellent opportunity for business leaders and IT experts from Pakistan to meet their counterparts from across the globe.”

He cited how he envisions Pakistan’s IT exports to increase from $3.4 billion, and how the country’s exports to the UAE have increased 34%.

Trixie Loh Mirmand, executive vice president of DWTC, the organiser of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star, said: “With international participation in Gitex Global rocketing by almost 40%, it’s a barometer of the unstoppable ambitions of many young rising digital nations who are now confidently forging their ways into the future global AI economy through GITEX,” in a statement issued by GITEX GLOBAL.

Haifa AL Shimari from the UAE Accountability Authority told Business Recorder how “GITEX provides us with a unique opportunity to sign important agreements with global software companies, enhancing collaboration with them and positioning us at the forefront of government entities leveraging technology to improve performance.”

On display on day one were cutting edge robotics, advances in AI by companies such as Dell, Microsoft and investments in infrastructure by Dubai across its municipalities and services.

H.E Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, shared his vision for the country.

“I want UAE to be a global R&D hub,” highlighting how 74% of the UAE’s economy is now oil-free, with a goal of reaching 80% by 2030.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, visited the Expand North Star 2024 on Monday, being held at Dubai Harbour.

Organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre and hosted by the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, the exhibition is being held until October 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024