PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators name Ali Majid as replacement for Mark Chapman

The Quetta Gladiators have picked mystery spinner Ali Majid as a replacement for New Zealand’s Mark Chapman for the first few matches of the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10), the franchise announced Wednesday.

Majid, 33, has been picked to strengthen the spin department. He was previously part of Lahore Qalandars’ talent hunt programme and has played for Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Qalandars in earlier PSL seasons. While he hasn’t had many opportunities at the top level, his performances in domestic T20 cricket have kept him in the mix.

He took four wickets in five matches in the recent National T20 Cup while playing for Multan, with an economy rate of 5.88.

Chapman, who was picked in the Platinum category by Quetta, will not be available for the early matches. With enough cover in the top order, the Gladiators have opted to use this replacement slot to add variety in the bowling attack.

Ali Majid joins a spin group that includes Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, and Akeal Hossein. While it remains to be seen how many chances he will get, his ability to bowl tight overs in the middle and use variation could be useful on slower pitches.

Quetta Gladiators will begin their PSL X campaign against Peshawar Zalmi on April 12.