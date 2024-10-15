Pakistan’s tech sector aims for export boost through GITEX Global in Dubai

DUBAI: Shahid Iqbal, Executive Director of Pakistan-based Premier Cables, had high praise for GITEX Global, currently underway in Dubai, highlighting that the company’s exports have surged thanks to their participation in the event over the years.

“I have attended 15 GITEX events, and if we trace back our export contracts, all of them came after we came to GITEX,” Iqbal told Business Recorder at the company’s stall in the Pakistan Pavilion on the first day of GITEX.

GITEX began on Monday with great fanfare, as tech companies from around the world flocked to the emirate city. The event featured futuristic innovations, from AI-enabled robots and autonomous cars to Tesla’s Cybertrucks for Dubai Police, displayed in a grand hall where government entities showcased their operations.

“When we came to GITEX, we had our branding and got penetration in Etisalat (one of the largest telecommunications corporations in the GCC). And for the first time in the history of Pakistan, this non-traditional item of engineering – optic fiber cable – was exported when we sold it to Etisalat. It happened due to GITEX,” said Iqbal. He added that his company has exported 36,000 kilometers of optic fiber worth $16 million in less than a decade.

Premier Cables is now exporting optic fiber to Saudi Arabia, Africa, and Afghanistan, despite tough competition from China and India.

Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim also spoke to Business Recorder, emphasising that Pakistani tech companies will gain immense exposure at GITEX. He stressed the importance of participating in such events to find new clients and expand their reach. Jazz’s parent company, Veon, has also relocated its headquarters to Dubai from Amsterdam.

Ibrahim noted that the company is now better positioned to serve its markets.

Javaid Iqbal, Executive Director/Member of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), Government of Pakistan, also praised Pakistani companies participating in GITEX, encouraging others to join in and explore their export potential.

Earlier, Javaid spoke at a Tech Talk titled AI Governance for All: Crafting a Global Framework for Equity. His discussion covered various topics including The Promise of AI: Opportunities and Challenges; Global North vs. Global South: A Tale of Two Worlds; Key Considerations for Equitable AI Governance; Global Cooperation: A Collective Responsibility; The Role of Industry and Academia in Shaping AI Policy; and the Path Ahead for Humanity.

Former P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan, speaking to Business Recorder at the Pakistan Pavilion, said that GITEX is already yielding results for Pakistani companies, giving them much-needed exposure.

He emphasized the importance of participating in events like GITEX, stating that a strong presence by Pakistani companies could help the country achieve its ambitious IT export targets set by the government.

Meanwhile, Faeza Asad Khan, Chief Strategy Officer of ABACUS, echoed Zohaib’s remarks, stressing that GITEX is an important platform for Pakistani companies to gain exposure.

“The GITEX is gradually getting better with each passing year. Featuring in GITEX is important for brand recognition,” she added.

