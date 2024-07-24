Pakistan remains among worst passports in the world, Singapore retains top spot

Pakistan’s passport languished near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index 2024 – 4th worst – just ahead of Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan, according to the latest global rankings released on Tuesday.

Pakistan is tied with Yemen at 100th place out of 103 spots in the rankings.

In the previous ranking published in January, Pakistan also had the fourth-worst passport in the world, just ahead of Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

On the other end of the spectrum, Singapore retained its top spot with a mobility score of 195 – the number of countries its passport holders have visa-free access to – with France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Spain were joint-second with access to 192 destinations.

Photo: Henley Passport Index

United Kingdom came in fourth place with access to 190 countries.

The Henley Passport Index, created by London-based global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, tracks global freedoms, using exclusive data from the International Air Transport Association.

The index includes 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations.

UAE came in 9th place, up from 11th place just earlier this year. It shared the spot with Lithuania and Estonia and has visa-free access to 185 countries.

Canada came in 7th place (187) and the United States in 8th place with a mobility score of 186.

India, Tajikistan and Senegal shared the 82nd spot, with visa-free access to 58 countries.

Bahrain, Oman, China came in at 57, 58 and 59, respectively.