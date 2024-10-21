Expand North Star in Dubai: from prosthetic limbs to drones for disaster relief, startups seek to address Pakistan’s challenges

DUBAI: Pakistan is a country grappling with a range of systemic challenges—be it healthcare, city management, energy shortages, or issues surrounding women’s empowerment. But as visitors stepped into the IGNITE pavilion at Expand North Star in Dubai, there was a palpable sense of hope.

Many of the startups and initiatives on display suggested Pakistan’s pressing problems might soon have innovative solutions—solutions driven by local entrepreneurs looking to make a meaningful difference.

Among the startups were several that offered promising solutions to some of Pakistan’s most pressing issues. AiBL, a healthtech startup, is developing advanced prosthetic limbs aimed at improving the quality of life for amputees.

Pakistan’s tech sector reaps huge returns at GITEX, Dubai: PSEB acting CEO

Another startup, BiZB, is focused on sustainable fashion, providing women with the opportunity to buy and sell second-hand or unused clothing, promoting a circular economy. Meanwhile, another startup is working on reducing electricity consumption, a critical concern in a country that frequently faces energy shortages. In addition, one startup is addressing tourism-related issues, aiming to make travel planning more seamless for visitors.

The Ba-Ikhtiar Project, a collaborative initiative between PTCL Group and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), also drew attention at the pavilion. The project aims to empower women entrepreneurs from Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, by equipping them with essential digital and financial skills.

Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL, visited the pavilion to meet two of the 100 women entrepreneurs who traveled to GITEX GLOBAL to showcase their businesses.

From being forced to sell handmade clothes at a cheap rate to local neighbourhood dealers to accessing national markets, and now in Dubai, the two women have no hopes to have access to foreign markets.

“Our financial inclusion and access to market is already improving our lives,” one of the two women told Business Recorder. She did not want her name published.

Bamatraf expressed his hope that such programmes would continue to be offered in batches, inspiring others to follow suit and encouraging empowerment of women entrepreneurs in the region.

Focus on solving local problems first

Khurram Schehzad, CEO of Alpha Beta Core, speaking at the IGNITE pavilion, emphasised the importance of resolving local issues before aiming for broader market success.

“How can you sell a solution when you haven’t resolved your own issues?” Schehzad asked. He stressed that startups focused on solving local problems will have a stronger foundation for growth. With Pakistan’s large domestic market, he believes there is significant potential for entrepreneurs to tackle challenges in energy, food security, water sanitation, healthcare, education, transport, and digitization.

Schehzad also pointed out that other emerging markets, particularly in Africa and MENA, face similar challenges to Pakistan. He suggested that if startups can develop solutions for the local market, it will be easier to prove the concept and eventually expand into global markets. “When we resolve our issues, outsiders will see the success and want to buy our products,” he added.

Amer Hashmi, Founder and Global Managing Partner of Exage Technology Group, also praised IGNITE’s role in fostering startups that are raising seed capital and developing solutions with social impact.

Hashmi highlighted the increasing role of drones in sectors like agritech, particularly for agricultural monitoring and water management. He also emphasized the potential for climate technology and climate finance, areas of high demand globally, especially in countries like Pakistan.

Hashmi, who is also the former Chairman of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), noted the growing importance of sectors like medtech, biotech, and healthtech, with medical companies leveraging digital platforms for health services.

He believes that once these technologies are deployed in Pakistan, they will not only offer valuable lessons for local entrepreneurs but also help scale these innovations for global markets. Hashmi stressed the need for startups to adapt their solutions to meet the demands of large Pakistani clients such as the National Disaster Authority and WAPDA. He also advised to focus on issues like dam construction, water flow, and agriculture.

He also pointed out that many of the ideas emerging from young Pakistani entrepreneurs align with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in areas like climate change and social development. He encouraged startups to not only focus on global demands but also tailor their solutions to Pakistan’s specific needs, ensuring they have a meaningful local impact.

Startups at Expand North Star

The startups funded by IGNITE to showcase their innovations at Expand North Star were diverse and innovative. Ace Aeronautics is creating AI-powered drones that are collision-resilient and ideal for small, disaster-hit areas, where traditional drones might struggle to operate. BizB, a cleantech fashion startup, helps women buy and sell second-hand clothing, promoting sustainability while also creating economic opportunities.

GrowUp Tech Solutions has developed a software-based gaming controller that allows users to play games physically, offering both health benefits and a unique gaming experience. Sky Technology & Innovations is focused on drones for agricultural and surveillance applications. Porter Pakistan is an online platform designed to help travelers plan and book trips in Pakistan’s northern regions, making it easier to explore the country’s scenic landscapes.

Other startups at the pavilion included NewVative, which uses AI-powered IoT solutions to reduce energy consumption and prevent product spoilage, Carbotech Dynamics, which specializes in advanced composite materials enhanced with nanoparticles, and InLights, which is transforming ordinary traffic lights into smart systems using regular cameras. MadNoob is also developing a unique action role-playing multiplayer game for mobile platforms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024