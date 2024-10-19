PPP, JUI-F in ‘complete consensus’ on constitutional amendment: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Saturday that he and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had developed a ‘complete consensus’ on the draft of the 26th constitutional amendment.

He made these remarks while addressing a press conference outside Maulana’s residence in Islamabad. He was accompanied by the JUI-F spokesperson.

Bilawal said to develop a consensus on the amendment, PPP had accepted the draft proposed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman without any alterations.

“We have accepted JUI-F’s constitutional amendment draft without changing even a comma,” he said, adding that the PPP wanted to make the parliament stronger through this amendment.

Bilawal added that he wanted PTI to join the process of discussion and not to complain later. “We hope Maulana Fazlur Rehman will succeed in persuading PTI to participate,” he added.

The PPP chairman’s press talk comes after a five-member PTI delegation apprised the media of the outcome of their meeting with incarcerated party chairman Imran Khan.

Addressing the media, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar said Imran Khan had lauded Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s role in the whole process and directed his party leadership to continue engagement with the JUI-F chief.