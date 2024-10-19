AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-19

Passage of 26th constitutional amendment bill: Opposition MPs accuse govt of using coercive steps

Naveed Butt | Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition lawmakers in National Assembly especially Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on Friday accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led ruling coalition of using coercive measures to get the controversial 26th constitutional amendment passed from parliament on the “dictation of anti-democratic forces.”

They warned the government to stop these kind of high-handed tactics to “please its masters” in a bid to settle its scores with jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and to pave the way for his trial from the draconian military courts.

Maulana Abdul Ghafoor – the secretary general of JUI-F – warned the government that “every nook and corner of the country will be flooded with people if it passed the controversial 26th constitutional amendment through intimidation, abduction and kidnapping.”

Speaking in National Assembly, Haideri – who is the second-in-command of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman – said that the government and its “partners in crime” will pay a heavy price if they did not stop the heinous crime of abducting the opposition lawmakers, their children and women, to get the controversial bill passed.

“On one hand, the government is talking about dialogue and building consensus [on the draft of bill], while on the other, it’s abducting opposition lawmakers, women senators and their relatives from hospital beds […] is this democracy or fascism,” he regretted.

“A JUI-F lawmaker was kidnapped in broad daylight, a woman senator of BNP-Mengal [Nasima Ahsan] was harassed; her family was intimidated along with scores of opposition MPs to coerce them to vote for the controversial bill […] we strongly condemn this and warn you to stop this nonsense,” he warned.

In the same breath, he lambasted the Sindh provincial government for barring Dr Mahrang Baloch from travelling abroad and snatching her mobile phone and passport, saying “the Sindh government has no capacity to deal with the bandits of Katcha, but it left no stone unturned to stop an activist from going abroad.”

He warned the government to mend its ways before it is too late, saying the situation in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is already going from bad to worse, and such things will further deteriorate an already fragile law and order situation in the country.

He warned that if – God forbid – the said bill is passed, it will be remembered as the darkest day in history of the country, adding the abduction and harassment of lawmakers’ families must stop immediately as the Prime Minister had already been told to put an end to this “hooliganism” or else things will get worse.

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in National Assembly, went to the seat of Haideri and thanked him for speaking his heart out on the kidnapping and abduction of opposition members and its lawmakers.

Ali Muhammad Khan of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that the same foreign policeman of world which eliminated leaders like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Saddam Hussain of Iraq, and Shah Faisal of Saudi Arabia, is bent upon eliminating Imran Khan for uniting the Muslim world.

“Those who killed these leaders are now trying to kill Imran Khan through the traitors within Pakistan by making such controversial amendments as he [Khan] wanted to bolster relations with Russian, which the US did not like,” he maintained.

Raja Pervez Ashraf of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said that the proposed amendment is meant to ensure transparency of superior court judges’ appointment, adding the existing system of judges’ appointment was solely done by the chief judges of the four high courts and the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

“We’re not against the independence of judiciary rather we are trying make sure through the amendment that that the judges should not be the blue-eyed of the top judges,” he added.

However, Ali Muhammad of PTI contradicted Ashraf’s claim and said that increasing the treasury members’ number in the parliamentary committee for the appointment of superior court judges, shows the government is bent upon “snatching” the independence of judiciary.

“We will not compromise on independence of judiciary as a judge appointed by any prime minister or a government without the input of the opposition means the rulers and the powers that be are not happy with an independent judiciary,” he lamented.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly JUIF

Comments

200 characters

Passage of 26th constitutional amendment bill: Opposition MPs accuse govt of using coercive steps

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories