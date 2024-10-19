Constitutional amendment: Fazl acting as bridge, says Sindh CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday lauded Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for acting as a bridge on the matter of proposed constitutional amendment.

Speaking to media at Karsaz (the site where as many as 170 people were killed upon return of former premier Benazir Bhutto’s from self-imposed exile on Oct 18, 2007), Murad Ali Shah recounted ‘Charter of Democracy’ by saying that establishment of constitutional courts was an unfinished part of it which needed to be done now.

Murad said the PPP was ready to sit down with everyone on the matter of constitutional amendment while lauding the Maulana for his stance.

Recalling the Karsaz incident, the chief minister said that 17 years ago, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto landed at Karachi Airport after ending her exile.

“Countless people across Pakistan gathered to receive their beloved leader,” he said. He added that due to the presence of a sea of people on the road, the convoy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took 10 hours to reach Karsaz, where it met an explosion.