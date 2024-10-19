AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-19

Constitutional amendment: Fazl acting as bridge, says Sindh CM

NNI Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Friday lauded Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman for acting as a bridge on the matter of proposed constitutional amendment.

Speaking to media at Karsaz (the site where as many as 170 people were killed upon return of former premier Benazir Bhutto’s from self-imposed exile on Oct 18, 2007), Murad Ali Shah recounted ‘Charter of Democracy’ by saying that establishment of constitutional courts was an unfinished part of it which needed to be done now.

Murad said the PPP was ready to sit down with everyone on the matter of constitutional amendment while lauding the Maulana for his stance.

Recalling the Karsaz incident, the chief minister said that 17 years ago, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto landed at Karachi Airport after ending her exile.

“Countless people across Pakistan gathered to receive their beloved leader,” he said. He added that due to the presence of a sea of people on the road, the convoy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto took 10 hours to reach Karsaz, where it met an explosion.

Constitution CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah Charter of Democracy constitutional amendment

Comments

200 characters

Constitutional amendment: Fazl acting as bridge, says Sindh CM

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories