Imran directs PTI to continue engagement with Fazl on constitutional amendment

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Saturday directed his party chairman and other leadership to continue their consultation with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on the 26th constitutional amendment.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said this in a press conference after a meeting with Imran Khan.

This was the first time in more than two weeks that anyone was allowed to meet the incarcerated PTI leader in jail.

“Imran Khan said a constitutional amendment is an important matter; we should continue further engagement with Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” Gohar said.

According to him, the PTI founder mentioned the names Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, opposition leader in the National Assembly Umar Ayub, opposition leader in the Senate Shibli Faraz, and the opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Ahmed Bachhar to be included in the consultation process.

He said that the PTI founder is resolute in his stance, vowing to prioritise the rule of law and national dignity.

“I will spend 100 years in jail if needed, but I won’t compromise on the Constitution and national sovereignty,” the PTI chairman said, quoting Imran Khan.