Iran, Russia, Oman navies to hold drills in Indian Ocean, Iranian state media reports

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:27pm
Fleets from Russia and Oman have joined Iranian naval forces in preparation for a maritime drill hosted by Iran in the Indian Ocean, Iranian state media reported on Friday.

Helicopters and vessels of the navies of the Iranian army and of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards forces welcomed the Russian and Omani fleets as they entered Iran’s territorial waters, said the reports.

Russia, China join forces for major naval exercise

The drills, due to begin in the coming days, come at a time of heightened tensions in the region, with Israel having said it will retaliate for Oct. 1 Iranian missile strikes launched in response to Israel’s campaigns against Hezbollah and Hamas.

