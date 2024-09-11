AGL 38.40 Increased By ▲ 3.09 (8.75%)
AIRLINK 138.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.22%)
BOP 5.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.92%)
DCL 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DFML 52.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.23%)
DGKC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.16%)
FCCL 23.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
HUBC 150.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.21%)
HUMNL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.49%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
KOSM 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.11%)
MLCF 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
NBP 59.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.12%)
OGDC 135.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.03%)
PAEL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.75%)
PIBTL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PPL 112.97 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.6%)
PRL 24.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.75%)
SEARL 58.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.12%)
TELE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TOMCL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.6%)
TPLP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.55%)
TREET 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 52.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
UNITY 29.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.57%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,379 Increased By 14.4 (0.17%)
BR30 27,048 Increased By 132.9 (0.49%)
KSE100 79,397 Increased By 109.9 (0.14%)
KSE30 25,088 Increased By 14.9 (0.06%)
Sep 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-09-11

Russia, China join forces for major naval exercise

AFP Published 11 Sep, 2024 06:31am

MOSCOW: Russian and Chinese warships began joint drills in the Sea of Japan on Tuesday, part of a major naval exercise that President Vladimir Putin said was the largest of its kind for three decades.

Moscow and Beijing have deepened military and economic cooperation in recent years, as both countries seek to counterbalance what they see as a United States-led global order.

Russia’s Ocean-2024 exercise will take place in the Pacific and Arctic as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian and Baltic Seas and is the first of its type “in the last three decades”, Putin said in a televised address.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Russian warships naval exercise Chinese warships Sea of Japan Chinese and Russian warships joint drills

Comments

200 characters

Russia, China join forces for major naval exercise

Monthly TBML-related STRs’ volume surges 398pc: ADB

Senate panel seeks details of 82 SOEs

NLC ready to help boost imports thru Gwadar Port

Suki Kinari Hydropower Project: Inauguration ceremony likely to be postponed till COD achievement

Budgetary support: Jul-Aug borrowing drops 58pc to Rs660.3bn YoY

Bill aimed at raising number of judges in SC introduced in NA

‘Establishment has deceived us,’ says embittered IK

Govt decides to expedite process of sending PWD projects to provinces

PTA drafts ‘Accounting Separation (1st Amendment) Regulations, 2024’

SC says remarks of CJP reported ‘needlessly and inaccurately’

Read more stories