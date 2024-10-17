AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

BR Web Desk Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 09:19pm

The Higher Education Department of the government of Punjab has announced the closure of all public and private sector colleges and universities across Punjab on Friday amid ongoing students’ protests.

This was announced in a notification issued on Thursday, without specifying the reason.

The move comes hours after the provincial government announced Section 144 in the province for two days – October 18 (Friday), and October 19 (Saturday).

The decision comes ahead of demonstrations planned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as part of a broader campaign.

On Wednesday, the opposition party announced a fresh wave of protests in several districts of Punjab, including the provincial capital, Lahore.

In a statement, PTI’s political committee said they will resist the government’s plans to amend the constitution.

In this regard, the party will host widespread protests against constitutional amendments and the imprisonment of founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow.)

