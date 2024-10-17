Hasty constitutional amendment will harm country: Qureshi

LAHORE: Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said rushing through a constitutional amendment will harm the country, but the government is attempting to impose it by force.

After attending the court proceedings in May 09 riots cases, Qureshi in a brief conversation with the journalists said a constitutional amendment brought about through coercion and pressure would be unconstitutional.

He alleged that the parliamentarians of the PTI are being pressured and the sanctity of four walls has been violated by the government.

He said the ban on meeting with former PTI chairman Imran Khan is inappropriate and asked the government to allow his family to visit him in jail.

