Punjab govt imposes section 144 across province amid PTI protest call

The Punjab government on Thursday imposed section 144, banning public gatherings for two days across the province.

The decision comes ahead of demonstrations planned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as part of a broader campaign.

On Wednesday, the opposition party announced a fresh wave of protests in several districts of Punjab, including the provincial capital, Lahore.

In a statement, PTI’s political committee said they will resist the government’s plans to amend the constitution.

In this regard, the party will host widespread protests against constitutional amendments and the imprisonment of founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow.)

The statement condemned the mistreatment of Imran Khan, currently imprisoned in Adiala Jail, and demanded the immediate restoration of his fundamental rights, as well as access for his family, lawyers, and party leaders.

In response, the Punjab government has once again enforced Section 144 in the province on October 18 (Friday) and October 19 (Saturday).

A spokesperson for the provincial Home Department said the decision was made following requests from district administrations.

Last week, PTI gave a protest call for October 15 in Islamabad - the day the SCO summit started in the capital. However, they deferred it after the government agreed to allow the PTI founder access to a team of doctors.