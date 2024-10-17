Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

The Higher Education Department of the government of Punjab has announced the closure of all public and private sector colleges and universities across Punjab on Friday amid ongoing students’ protests against the alleged rape incident.

The provincial government has dismissed rumours of the alleged rape and has warned students against taking the law into their own hands.

On Wednesday, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif addressed a press conference in Lahore, insisting that an issue was created out of an incident that “never really happened.

“The alleged rape incident was a fabricated story with no basis in reality,” Maryam said, adding: “The girl (in a viral video) was not a rape victim, but a victim of bad politics and a conspiracy.”

Earlier in the day, the provincial government imposed Section 144 in the province for two days – October 18 (Friday), and October 19 (Saturday).

The decision comes ahead of demonstrations planned by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as part of a broader campaign.

On Wednesday, the opposition party announced a fresh wave of protests in several districts of Punjab, including the provincial capital, Lahore.

In a statement, PTI’s political committee said they will resist the government’s plans to amend the constitution.

In this regard, the party will host widespread protests against constitutional amendments and the imprisonment of founding chairman Imran Khan on Friday (tomorrow.)