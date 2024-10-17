AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Pakistan sense series-levelling win over England after Sajid heroics

AFP Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 06:35pm

MULTAN: Pakistan were in a strong position to win the second Test and level the series after removing both England openers on a tricky Multan pitch on Thursday with spinner Sajid Khan their hero.

The hosts set England a daunting target of 297 before Sajid dismissed Ben Duckett (nought) and fellow spinner Noman Ali had Zak Crawley (three) to leave England on 36-2 after day three.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root were unbeaten on 21 and 12 respectively with 261 still needed for victory and two days left.

England 239-6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan

Before that, middle-order batsman Salman Agha scored 63 and together with Sajid (22) lifted the home side from a precarious 134-5 with a ninth-wicket stand of 65, taking Pakistan to 221 in their second innings.

England spinners Shoaib Bashir (4-66) and Jack Leach (3-67) had set the visitors on course for another victory but England did not help themselves, dropping Agha on four and then six.

In the end, it was Brydon Carse (2-29) who dismissed Agha, caught in the slip, before fellow pacer Matthew Potts had Sajid to wrap up the innings.

Pakistan, who made 366 in their first innings, trail the three-match series 1-0 following an innings loss in the first Test, also in Multan.

Earlier, off-spinner Sajid took 7-111, his second five-wicket haul, to bowl England out for 291 on a turning pitch, recycled from the first Test when it was a batting paradise.

