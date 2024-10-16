AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
England 239-6 in second Test after Sajid strikes for Pakistan

AFP Published October 16, 2024 Updated October 16, 2024 06:53pm

MULTAN: Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan took three wickets in the space of 10 deliveries including centurion Ben Duckett to leave England on 239-6 in the second Test in Multan on Wednesday.

An absorbing second day’s play on a turning pitch ultimately belonged to the hosts, who lead by 127 runs after their first-innings 366.

England had been cruising nicely at 211-2 when Sajid removed Joe Root (34), Duckett (114) and Harry Brook (nine) in the final session.

From the other end, fellow spinner Noman Ali dismissed England skipper Ben Stokes for one as a suddenly rattled England lost four wickets in the space of 14 runs.

At the close, Jamie Smith and Brydon Carse were at the crease with 12 and two respectively.

With the Multan pitch – which was also used for the first Test – offering sharp spin, the home team will be looking for a lead in the first innings for a series-levelling win.

Kamran Ghulam says ‘wait is over’ after century on Pakistan debut

England lead the three-match series 1-0 following their innings and 47 run win in the first Test.

In all, 11 wickets fell on the day with Sajid taking 4-86 and Noman 2-75.

Sajid bowled first Test triple century-maker Brook with a sharp turning delivery while Root – who smashed 262 in the last match – was bowled off an inside edge while sweeping.

Duckett scored aggressively before edging a drive off Sajid to the slip where Salman Agha took a sharp catch.

Before England’s slide it was Duckett who dominated, cracking 16 boundaries in his knock during which he also crossed 2,000 runs in his 28th Test.

Duckett added 73 for the opening stand with Zak Crawley (27), 52 for the second with Ollie Pope (29) and another solid 86 for the next with Root.

He swept spinner Agha for a boundary to reach his fourth Test century off just 120 deliveries, having completed his half-century off just 47 balls.

The hosts used Sajid in the second over as they chased an early England wicket but opener Crawley held out twice.

At 49-0 he survived a run-out when Sajid removed the stumps before grabbing the ball with the England opener out of his crease having being sent back by Duckett.

On 24 Crawley overturned a leg-before decision by New Zealand umpire Chris Gaffaney off Sajid before his luck ran out three runs later.

Crawley was finally caught behind off left-arm spinner Noman as the home team successfully reviewed a not-out decision by Sri Lankan umpire Kumar Dharmasena.

Earlier, Pakistan’s tail had frustrated England by adding 107 runs after resuming at 259-5, with Jamal and Noman adding an invaluable 49 runs for the ninth wicket.

But from 358-8 at lunch Jamal was dismissed off the very first ball after the interval, bowled by Brydon Carse, who finished with 3-50.

Spinner Jack Leach ended Noman’s 32-run knock by having him caught in the deep by Carse to finish with 4-114.

