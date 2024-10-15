Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLGL) has entered into an arrangement to provide transport services to Maersk West and Central Asia Limited (Maersk), a global shipping, transport and logistics services company.

SLGL, an Islamabad-based company, shared this development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“This corporate on-boarding of SLG as one of the transport service provider to Maersk aligns with SLG’s objectives to become a leading domestic logistic services provider,” read the notice.

It added that SLGL is also engaged in discussions with Maersk regarding a similar arrangement under SLG’s Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) license. “The company will provide similar services to Maersk starting with the regional markets, including the Central Asian countries.”

Last month, Maersk appointed SLGL as its onshore logistics partner.

“This strategic partnership aligns with SLGL’s continued commitment to expanding its logistics services portfolio,” SLGL said in a notice back then.

In August, it was reported that Maersk will invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s port and transport infrastructure over the next two years.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh informed that Maersk stated this investment will contribute to infrastructure development and will play a vital role in boosting Pakistan’s economy.

He said the investment comes as a result of efforts made by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).