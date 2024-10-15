AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.99 Increased By ▲ 6.42 (4.77%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.02%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.84%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
FCCL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
FFBL 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.71%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.82%)
HUMNL 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
KOSM 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.79%)
OGDC 164.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.5%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.86%)
PIBTL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
PPL 129.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.5%)
PRL 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
PTC 14.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.74%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.21%)
TELE 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.47%)
TOMCL 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.72%)
TPLP 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.66%)
TREET 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 45.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.2%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,028 Decreased By -39.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 26,741 Decreased By -284.2 (-1.05%)
KSE100 85,070 Decreased By -191.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 26,921 Decreased By -90.6 (-0.34%)
Business & Finance

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

BR Web Desk Published 15 Oct, 2024 10:05am

Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLGL) has entered into an arrangement to provide transport services to Maersk West and Central Asia Limited (Maersk), a global shipping, transport and logistics services company.

SLGL, an Islamabad-based company, shared this development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

“This corporate on-boarding of SLG as one of the transport service provider to Maersk aligns with SLG’s objectives to become a leading domestic logistic services provider,” read the notice.

It added that SLGL is also engaged in discussions with Maersk regarding a similar arrangement under SLG’s Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) license. “The company will provide similar services to Maersk starting with the regional markets, including the Central Asian countries.”

Last month, Maersk appointed SLGL as its onshore logistics partner.

“This strategic partnership aligns with SLGL’s continued commitment to expanding its logistics services portfolio,” SLGL said in a notice back then.

In August, it was reported that Maersk will invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s port and transport infrastructure over the next two years.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh informed that Maersk stated this investment will contribute to infrastructure development and will play a vital role in boosting Pakistan’s economy.

He said the investment comes as a result of efforts made by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

