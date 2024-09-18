AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

Published 18 Sep, 2024 11:54am

Maersk West and Central Asia Limited (Maersk), a global shipping, transport and logistics services company, has appointed Pakistan’s Secure Logistics Group Limited (SLGL) as its onshore logistics partner.

The development was shared by SLGL in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“This strategic partnership aligns with SLGL’s continued commitment to expanding its logistics services portfolio,” read the notice.

“In addition, Maersk and the company are also engaged in discussions regarding a similar arrangement under SLG’s TIR License, whereby the company will provide logistics services to Maersk starting with the regional markets up to the Central Asian countries,” it added.

SLGL informed that the domestic services are scheduled to commence by the end of September 2024, whereas the regional services are expected to commence from the end of October/early November 2024.

Secure Logistics Group eyes raising at least Rs600mn through IPO

Last month, SLGL, the Islamabad-based company, successfully obtained the Transports Internationaux Routiers (TIR) license for international road transport.

“The TIR License allowed SLGL to expand its logistics services across all designated countries under the TIR system, including but not limited to Afghanistan; Central Asian States (Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, etc); China; Iran; Azerbaijan; Turkey; etc,” SLGL said in a notice back then.

Also, last month, it was reported that Maersk will invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s port and transport infrastructure over the next two years.

Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh informed that Maersk stated that this investment will contribute to the development of infrastructure, and will play a vital role in boosting Pakistan’s economy.

He said that the investment comes from the efforts made by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC).

MZI Sep 18, 2024 12:43pm
Good development. Now is the time for PTI partisans to cry about economy falling apart because their cult leader is in jail.
