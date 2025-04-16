Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen coordination and cooperation on maritime policies, as well as deepen both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the maritime domain.

This was expressed during the Fifth Round of the Pakistan-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation in Beijing on Tuesday.

“The dialogue was co-chaired by Additional Secretary (Asia-Pacific) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, and Director General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China, Hong Liang,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement today.

The two countries positively reviewed the progress of their cooperation and engaged in in-depth discussions on maritime security, marine economy, marine science and technology, and the marine environment, reaching broad consensus on various issues, said the press release.

They also reaffirmed that high-level maritime cooperation is a crucial component of the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China.

They also vowed to jointly building a Pakistan-China maritime community with a shared future.

Pakistan and China also agreed to maintain ongoing communication on maritime issues, strengthen coordination and cooperation on maritime policies, and continue to deepen both bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the maritime domain.

“The two sides also agreed to hold the Sixth Round of the Pakistan-China Dialogue on Maritime Cooperation in Pakistan at an appropriate time next year,” the FO said.