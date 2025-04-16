AIRLINK 177.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-1.61%)
Pakistan

BNP-M’s Mengal calls off weeks-long protest

BR Web Desk Published 16 Apr, 2025 04:07pm

Balochistan National Party (BNP-M) Chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced on Wednesday ending his party’s weeks-long sit-in at the Lakpass area of Mastung district against the arrest of Baloch activists.

The BNP-M had been protesting against the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, as well as the police crackdown on their sit-in in Quetta.

Maharang and other protesters had been holding a sit-in outside the University of Balochistan, demanding the release of members of their support group, whom they allege had been detained by security agencies.

“She, along with 17 other protesters, including 10 men and seven women, has been arrested,” a senior police official told AFP.

Sammi was later released, but BNP-M’s protest continued.

During the party’s protest on March 29, a suicide bomber blew himself up near the party’s rally at Mastung. A suicide bomber detonated himself near the BNP-M protest when he was stopped by security personnel.

“A failed attempt to make our protest unsuccessful once again. Alhamdullilah I’m safe with all party workers,” the BNP leader wrote on X.

Addressing a press conference in Mastung today, Mengal said the party would organise rallies and protests at district level across Balochistan in the coming days.

BNP-M announces shutdown strike across Balochistan

He shared that in the first phase, the party will hold protest rallies in Mastung, Kalat, Khuzdar and Surab.

“In the second stage, the rallies would be held in areas of Turbat, Gwadar and Makran,” he added.

