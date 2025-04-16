AIRLINK 177.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.41 (-1.34%)
BOP 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 96.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-4.04%)
FCCL 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.76%)
FFL 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.63%)
FLYNG 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.39%)
HUBC 141.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-0.58%)
HUMNL 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
MLCF 60.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.74%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-1.32%)
PACE 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.7%)
PAEL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.6%)
PIAHCLA 17.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
PIBTL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.13%)
POWER 11.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.71%)
PPL 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-1.86%)
PRL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-4.22%)
PTC 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.27%)
SEARL 93.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-2.61%)
SSGC 39.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.31%)
SYM 14.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TELE 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
TRG 65.81 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-3.08%)
WAVESAPP 10.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.2%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
BR100 12,356 Decreased By -124.5 (-1%)
BR30 37,420 Decreased By -588 (-1.55%)
KSE100 116,020 Decreased By -755.4 (-0.65%)
KSE30 35,606 Decreased By -242.8 (-0.68%)
Apr 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

BR Web Desk Published 16 Apr, 2025 12:47pm

Faysal Bank Limited’s (FBL) sponsor shareholder Ithmaar Holding and GFH Financial Group have terminated discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Ithmaar’s financing and investment portfolio.

FBL announced the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“We wish to inform you that following detailed discussions, Ithmaar Holding B.S.C. (“Ithmaar”), the sponsor shareholder of Faysal Bank Limited and GFH Financial Group B.S.C. have mutually agreed to terminate the discussions regarding the potential acquisition of Ithmaar’s financing and investment portfolio,” the notice read.

“There are no other material aspects related to this matter that require disclosure at this time. The Board of Directors has authorised the undersigned to issue this disclosure,” it added.

GFH is financial group in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. Headquartered in Bahrain, it is listed on four stock exchanges in the GCC, including the Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait, Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), as per the information given on its website.

In May 2024, FBL announced that Ithmaar Holding had held extraordinary general meetings (EOGM) to get approval of its shareholders for proposed sale and transfer of certain assets.

The company had managed to get its shareholders’ approval for the proposed sale and transfer of certain assets, approximately $695-715 million and liabilities, $665-695 million.

One of the agenda items of the EOGM was the proposed sale and/or transfer of 75% of Ithmaar’s current stake in FBL (translating into around 50% of the total outstanding shares of FBL, thereby the controlling interest) to GFH/ any of its subsidiaries or nominee companies.

The proposed transaction was subject to all necessary regulatory approvals and also full compliance with all legal requirements in Pakistan as well as in the Kingdom of Bahrain / other relevant geographies.

Faysal Bank Faysal Bank Limited Ithmaar GFH GFH Financial Group

Comments

200 characters

Faysal Bank sponsor Ithmaar, GFH Financial Group terminate acquisition discussions

Intra-day update: Rupee posts marginal gain against US dollar

Pakistan, China agree to strengthen coordination, cooperation on maritime policies

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

Trump says cost of almost all products including gasoline going down

Oil slides as markets assess impact of US-China trade war

‘Transaction being executed’: Sapphire Fibres advances with acquisition of 50% shares in UCH, UCH-II

Rs1.275trn loan to tackle circular debt: CPPA-G likely to sign term sheets with 18 banks

Held-up GST returns: FTO bars FBR from imposing penalties on registered persons

Jul-Feb FY25: LSM sector contracts 1.90pc

Read more stories