Markets

Gold price per tola jumps Rs8,600 to another all-time high in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published April 16, 2025 Updated April 16, 2025 03:32pm

Gold prices continued their record run in both the local and international markets. In Pakistan, gold price per tola reached another all-time high of Rs348,000 after a single-day gain of Rs8,600 on Wednesday.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs298,353 after it registered an increase of Rs7,373, as per the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

The international rate of gold also reached an all-time high on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,310 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $86 during the day.

On Tuesday, gold price per tola gained by Rs600 to settle at Rs339,400.

Silver price increased by Rs63 to settle at Rs3,460 per tola in Pakistan.

